Security Guard gets N30K Bail for Stealing N2,000 from Church Offering

A security guard, Michael Nwaogwu, who was alleged to have stolen from the offering box of a church, was on Monday arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba.

According to the prosecution, Nwaogwu, on July 17, 2019, stole N2,385 from the offering box of the St. Dennis Catholic Church in the Akoka, Bariga area of the state.

Godwin Oriabure, the prosecutor, said another guard, Musa Ayay, who discovered that the offering box had been tampered with, confronted Nwaogwu, who confessed to the crime and upon a search, the money was allegedly found in his underwear.

Oriabure argued that the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The presiding magistrate, Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with two sureties in like sum – one of whom must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case till August 19 for mention.