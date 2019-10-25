Secret Service Reportedly Visited Eminem Over Anti-Trump Lyrics

New reports have confirmed that Secret Service agents paid Eminem a visit over his lyrics targeting Donald Trump and the First Family.

According to the documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, the president’s protection interviewed the rapper due to the lyrics of his Revival song “Framed” and his BET freestyle.

“A concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump,” the report claims.

Turns out the “concerned citizen” is a TMZ reporter who was reaching out to the Secret Service for comment. “I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump,” the unnamed reporter had asked.

The agents included the lyrics in question in their report, stating “the song was about a murder that he could remember and must be ‘framed’ with the specific lyrics, ‘Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? … ‘ cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherfuckin ‘ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it.”

Here are the lyrics that started all the trouble:

“Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him. Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'”

They also noted that Eminem has a history of being antagonistic toward Trump, citing his infamous “awfully hot coffee pot” rap.

“This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS,” they wrote.

Complex adds that Secret Service agents met with Eminem on Jan. 16, 2018 and found that his threats were not likely to be acted upon. He recounted this meeting in the Kamikaze song “The Ringer.”