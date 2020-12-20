Second Wave: Gov El-Rufai tightens restrictions in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday announced new measures to control the rising COVID-19 infections in the state.

The new regulations signed by the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ban large gatherings and limit the hour of worship at churches and mosques to one hour.

Also, the use of a face mask and observing physical distancing is mandatory.

The new measures take effect from December 17, 2020.

“Many of the regulations in the Quarantine Order of 26th March 2020 were significantly relaxed in June 2020 to support the safe pursuit of livelihoods. However, recent developments have compelled the state government to reinstate and tighten some of those provisions.

“Accordingly, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed and authorised new regulations with effect from 17 December 2020 as follow:

“It is mandatory to wear facemasks outside the house. Large gatherings are henceforth prohibited.

“Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers, and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour,” the statement read in part.

Also, civil servants in the state below Grade level 14 are instructed to work from home and businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks going forward.

