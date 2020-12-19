Second Wave: ‘Buhari wants to stop Christmas celebration’ – Biafra group

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has accused the Federal Government of trying to destabilize the Christmas and New Year celebration under the guise of the COVID-19 second wave.

Princewill Chimezie Richard, National Leader of BNL, described the Presidential Task Force, PTF, declaration of the second wave of COVID-19 as “highest scam of the year 2020”.

BNL said that the government had discovered that increasing fuel price will not stop people from travelling home for the Christmas and New Year.

The BNL leader also warned Nigerians on using the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t believe in laboratory manufactured sicknesses, no sickness without cure, it is those of us that believe in our local medicine that know that every sickness has cure and has existed during our forefathers’ reign.

“They’re only giving it new names, if you check, all viruses have same symptoms, and any herbal doctor who knows deep roots very well can determine which roots can cure a disease like COVID-19”.

He advised the PTF to stop putting fear in the minds of people.

