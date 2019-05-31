Sean Tizzle Drops Sizzling Video for ‘Lotto’

Nigerian singer Sean Tizzle has released the official video of his new single titled “Lotto.”

The ‘Latin Lover’ crooner, who prides himself on his quiet life as he stays off social media, took to his Instagram page Friday to make the announcement.

“😈😈😈Hey guys! Dropped a new video! Link in bio 👆🏿. Did you watch it yet?” He wrote.

The video, produced by Empaya Beats, was directed by UaxStudio.

Sean Tizzle, real name Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, was formally signed to Sound Sultan’s record label Naija Ninjas but currently has a record deal with Difference Entertainment.

