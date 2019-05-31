Sean Tizzle Drops Sizzling Video for ‘Lotto’

emmanuelMusicNo Comment on Sean Tizzle Drops Sizzling Video for ‘Lotto’

Nigerian singer Sean Tizzle has released the official video of his new single titled “Lotto.”

The ‘Latin Lover’ crooner, who prides himself on his quiet life as he stays off social media, took to his Instagram page Friday to make the announcement.

😈😈😈Hey guys! Dropped a new video! Link in bio 👆🏿. Did you watch it yet?” He wrote.

The video, produced by Empaya Beats, was directed by UaxStudio.

Sean Tizzle, real name Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, was formally signed to Sound Sultan’s record label Naija Ninjas but currently has a record deal with Difference Entertainment.

Check out the video below…

,

Related Posts

Cardi B Strips Naked for Much-Anticipated Single, “Press”

May 31, 2019
kodak black

Judge Declares Rapper Kodak Black a ‘Danger to the Community’

May 30, 2019

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

May 29, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *