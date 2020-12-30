Sean “Diddy” Combs Provides COVID-19 Relief for His Neighborhood in Miami

Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his neighbors in Miami on Tuesday with COVID-19 relief, handing out $50 bills to a crowd of hundreds.

The rap legend was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic. And in addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

THR adds that “Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.”

He made sure to wear a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

