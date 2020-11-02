Sean Connery’s Wife Says He Battled Dementia Before His Death

Sean Connery’s wife, Micheline Roquebrune, has said that the legendary actor battled dementia which she said “took its toll on him.”

Speaking with the Mail on Sunday, Roquebrune said that the actor who died at the age of 90 on Saturday, suffered terribly. “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly,” she said. “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.”

Roquebrune went on to share that Connery “got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.” “I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

Roquebrune, who has been married to Connery since 1975, described him as “a model of a man.” “He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last for ever and he went peacefully.”

