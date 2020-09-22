Screensaver? Taraji P. Henson is Giving Us Body Goals

It’s plain to see that Taraji P. Henson is living her best life and loving every minute of it while also serving major body goals.

The actress and mother of one who celebrated her 50th birthday on September 12, has been teasing fans with pictures of her banging body that will make you want to lick your screen.

50-year-old Taraji P. Henson who had a birthday vacation in Cabo San Luca, Mexico, shared series of gorgeous images showing off her enviable body and yes, we are in awe.

Check out these photos below.

