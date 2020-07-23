Screensaver? Moyo Lawal Teases Fans with Nude Photo

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Moyo Lawal released a risque photo of herself that set our timelines on fire!

The Nollywood actress shared a naked shot of herself, using nothing but a tiny towel to cover her delicate lady parts.

The starlet who is known for her full and curvy figure, warned fans not to zoom the sexy photo because if they did, they would become recipients of heavy spiritual slaps.

She captioned the risque frame,

“Your Favourite Troublemaker is back…if you zoom, spiritual slap took”, she wrote.

Moyo Lawal had issued a forewarning to her followers before releasing the picture asking that people who don’t like ‘play play’ stay away from her next post.

