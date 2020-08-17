Scott Disick Unfollows Sofia Richie on Instagram. Is This The End?

We’re unsure of this is the end or another bump in the road as Scott Disick has unfollowed his girlfriend, Sofia Richie on Instagram.

A quick look through the father of three’s Instagram account shows that he no longer follows 21-year-old Richie though she still follows him on the photo sharing app.

It seems like Scott Disick and his model girlfriend never quite got back to their old footing after his stint in rehab earlier this year and following on its heels, a family vacation with ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott still follows all members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan but Sofia is nowhere to be found among his 60 Instagram followers.

Looks like this might be the breakup everyone has been predicting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

