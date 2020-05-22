Scott Disick is Taking A Break From Sofia Richie Following Rehab

Early on in the week, news circulated that Scott Richie and girlfriend Sofia Richie might have called it quits after the model was pictured with a mystery man.

Now, it is confirmed that the couple are indeed taking time apart following Disick’s rehab stint.

This according to US Weekly is to enable the father of three focus on self-care as he continues to work through his past traumas.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more.”

“Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

36-year-old Disick, checked into a treatment center in Colorado this May, but left when photos of him on the premises were leaked online.

He was receiving treatment for emotional distress brought about by unresolved feelings regarding his parents’ death.

Both Sofia Richie and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, have showed their support for the reality TV star.

