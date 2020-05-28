Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are Finally Over After Going on’Break’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are indeed over.

The couple who have been together for almost three years have finally called its quits with their relationship.

Ahead of his birthday celebrations, Scott spent Memorial Day weekend with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41 and their three children in Utah.

21-year-old Richie was noticeably absent at this family event.

According to Page Six, a source confirmed that among other issues, the relationship had run its course and Disick’s relationship with Kardashian didn’t help matters too.

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source claimed, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

The 37-year-old father of three and his now ex-girlfriend began dating in 2017. The couple took a break shortly after Scott got out of from his recent rehab stint.

