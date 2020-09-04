Score 5 goals in 5 minutes – Napoli Bishop charges Osimhen

The Archbishop of Naples, Cardinal Crescencio Sepe, has charged Victor Osimhen to continue his red-hot streak in front of goal for Serie A club Napoli.

Sepe blessed the Napoli squad on Thursday morning in Castel di Sangro and made a special request to Osimhen.

“You scored 3 goals in 7 minutes, next time you have to score 5 goals in 5 minutes!” Sepe told Osimhen.

Osimhen, 21, scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in the 11-0 mauling of fourth division club L’Aquila last week Friday.

The Nigeria international his expected to make his second appearance for the Partenopei in Friday’s friendly against Teramo.

The former youth star linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in July in an African record 81 million euros deal.

