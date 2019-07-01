Scooter Braun’s Wife Slams Taylor Swift: “Who Are You to Talk About Bullying?”

Taylor Swift is catching a lot of heat after her lengthy post in which she dismissed famous manager Scooter Braun as a bully and dragged Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Scooter Braun rose to fame as the manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other superstars, and yesterday, news surfaced that he has agreed to acquire Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group, and acquisition which includes Swift’s Big Machine catalog.

Taylor Swift was not pleased with this and wrote a barbed statement in which she listed off her multiple issues with Braun and referred to “the incessant, manipulative bullying” she was subject to by Braun’s clients — namely Kanye West, who “organized a revenge porn music video which strips [her] body naked,” (the video in question being the visual for his 2016 single, “Famous”), and Bieber, who made light of the tense dynamic between Swift and West on Instagram.

Bieber didn’t take kindly to this and responded here.

And now, Braun’s wife Yael Cohen Braun has taken to social media to defend her husband in a lengthy response on Instagram, in which she claimed that Swift did, in fact, know about the deal and declined to purchase the catalogue herself.

“You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed,” Cohen Braun wrote. “Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

She went on to address Swift’s “bullying” accusation. “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying?” she wrote. “The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

Cohen Braun also addressed the Kardashian-West accusation made by Swift. “Don’t blame [Scooter] because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing I know- but adults own up to their mistakes,” she wrote. “We learn and grow from them, we don’t divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs.”

Cohen Braun also went on to say that her husband had stood up for Swift “behind closed doors.”

“How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn’t get your own way,” she added. “He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does.”

Cohen Braun ended by asking Swift to have this conversation via a “phone call” and not in a public forum like Tumblr: “I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion.”

Read Cohen Braun’s post, below.