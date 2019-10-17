Scientist Names Beyoncé the Second Most Beautiful Woman in the World

One Dr. Julian De Silva, a cosmetic surgeon out of London, has published his list of most beautiful women after using proprietary face-mapping technology. He says Beyoncé is the second most attractive woman human in the world after 23-year-old model Bella Hadid.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Silva said he combined his fancy tech with the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which was used by Renaissance artists like Michelangelo and Leonardo Da Vinci to create mathematically perfect subjects.

He continued, saying that Hadid “was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.” Scoring a subjective 94.35 percent on a scale, adding, “she had the highest overall reading for her chin.”

According to him, Beyoncé was a close runner-up, with 92.44 percent perfection.

The third runner-up was Amber Heard, 33, with a 91.85 percent, while Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift take the fourth and fifth places respectively.

But folks think this is bullshit.

