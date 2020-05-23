Schools reopen nationwide

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced Monday, June 8, 2020, the official resumption date for Universities, polytechnics, and other schools across the country.

This was disclosed by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja Saturday.

The SGF assured and raised the hope Nigeria students and the general public when he stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will open up all financial Institutions, schools and also spiritual houses after this second stage of lockdown which will end June 1 and normal activities to begin on 8 June 2020.

Schools and other public places have been closed since the president announced a lockdown in March to mitigate the spread of the coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

