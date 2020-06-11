Ayade orders reopening of schools in Cross River

Public schools in Cross River State will resume on June 16, the Commissioner for Education, Mr Godwin Amanke, has announced.

In a statement Wednesday issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita, the government said the reopening will be in phases.

Amanke explained that on the said date, three public schools – one each in the three senatorial districts across the state – will reopen and after two days, an increased number will be approved for resumption.

Others will resume in phases till the end of the month.

“We are starting with public schools and subsequently, private schools will equally be made to resume,” Amanke said.

He explained that the state government was coming out with COVID-19 protocols for the resumption of schools which shall cover the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), produced by the State Garment Factory, to be distributed for free to school pupils and their teachers.

He added that the state has about 23,000 pupils in primary schools and over 75,000 in secondary schools – all of who will be provided with the PPE currently being mass-produced in the factory.

“Students will wear face masks and face shield to school. Once at the school gate the children will wash their hands and legs. Hand sanitisers will also be used. When the children enter the classroom, they will remove the face mask and use only the face shield so as to get enough ventilation.”

