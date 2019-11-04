Scenes From Burna Boy’s Successful London Concert: Watch

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Scenes From Burna Boy’s Successful London Concert: Watch

Burna Boy continues to take Africa to the world.

The award-winning singer took his African Giant tour to the SS Arena, Wembley, in London, where he was joined other stars including Wizkid, M.anifest, and Stormzy. And this comes before he was announced the winner of the Best African Act category of this year’s MTV EMAs.

Check out the videos below:

