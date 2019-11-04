Burna Boy continues to take Africa to the world.

The award-winning singer took his African Giant tour to the SS Arena, Wembley, in London, where he was joined other stars including Wizkid, M.anifest, and Stormzy. And this comes before he was announced the winner of the Best African Act category of this year’s MTV EMAs.

Check out the videos below:

Burna boy: Let me introduce you to the African lion Wizkid small boy big God pic.twitter.com/l2y24xifRo — …. (@OchukoMarv) November 3, 2019

Burna Boy Concert was a movie 🎥 🤩🌚 pic.twitter.com/a6l417fqih — Ty💫 (@Tyreeck_112) November 3, 2019