Scary Moment Lil’ Kesh and Young Jon Tumbled on the Stage at Olamide’s Concert

Lil’ Kesh and Young Jon took a painful fall last night at their performance at a Olamide’s #OLIC concert.

From the clips making rounds on social media, the duo could be seen hopping excitedly before they collided and fell. And that was not all: they jumped up again, full of adrenaline, hopped onto each other’s body, and tumbled down, yet again.

That was really painful to watch and we all hope they did not sustain injuries.

See the clip:

