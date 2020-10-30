Scarlett Johansson is Married to Colin Jost!

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost as reports have surfaced that the pair got married.

The actress, 35,and her SNL co-head writer fiancé, 38, tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony over the weekend following their over one year engagement.

Meals on Wheels America shared the news of the couple’s nuptials via its official Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Posting a picture of a ship at sea with the text “Jost Married” above it, Meals on Wheels America captioned the picture,

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones,”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged in May 2019 after they reportedly started dating in 2017. The pair went public in December of that year.

Congratulations to the couple.

