Scarlett Johansson Claims Her Statement Was Taken Out of Context After Backlash

Scarlett Johansson now says the comments she made about being able to play any type of character amid a trend of “political correctness” within the casting world have been taken out of context.

Speaking with As If magazine, Johansson told the publication: “Today there’s a lot of emphasis and conversation about what acting is and who we want to see represent ourselves on screen. The question now is, what is acting anyway? You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.”

This earned her major backlash from people all over the world, and now the 34-year-old highly-paid actress has shared a statement to PEOPLE, via her rep, saying that her comments were “edited for click bait” and “widely taken out of context” by outlets who reported on the interview.

She said:

“An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context. The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art. I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness.

That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way. I recognize that in reality, there is a wide spread discrepancy amongst my industry that favors Caucasian, cis gendered actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to. I continue to support and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included.”

What do you think?