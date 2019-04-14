Scarcity: DPR Seals Fuel Stations for Hoarding Products

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed up some fuel stations in Abeokuta metropolis for hoarding, under dispensing of products and creating artificial scarcity.

Leading the exercise in Abeokuta, the head of operations in the Ogun office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Muinat Bello -Zagi admonished consumers to avoid panic buying and hoarding of products at home, as she also frowned at the diversion of products by marketers.

She said affected stations would be appropriately sanctioned by the agency to serve as a deterrent to others.

The situation in Abeokuta has been put under control as fuel stations are now dispensing products while consumers are being served without any hindrance.

Some fuel stations a day before had put their outlets under lock and key thereby creating artificial scarcity.

Amid fears of impending scarcity, the NNPC had called for calm, saying it had over 1bn litres of petrol in stock.