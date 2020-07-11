Scam alert! Recruitment is free – NAF warns applicants

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has reiterated that its recruitment process is completely “Free of Charge”.

This a contained in a statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, in Abuja.

Daramola said that information reaching the NAF indicated that some unscrupulous individuals have established fraudulent Facebook and WhatsApp groups to fleece applicants of funds.

“The NAF wishes to reiterate that the entire NAF Recruitment process is completely FREE OF CHARGE and executed in an equitable and transparent manner.

“Interested applicants, who meet the requirements published in the July 10, 2020 editions of the Nation and Daily Trust Newspapers as well as on all NAF official social media handles, are to apply online at the NAF official website, www.airforce.mil.ng, from July 24, to Aug.21.

“Applicants are NOT required to pay money to anyone for any purpose throughout the process.

“Accordingly, the general public, and especially applicants, are strongly advised “NOT” to join any WhatsApp, Facebook or indeed any other social media groups and have no dealings with anyone demanding money as a guarantee for recruitment into the Service.

“As no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any point during the recruitment process.

“The NAF, while taking action to apprehend the perpetrators of such illegal activities, wishes to advise applicants who are solicited to make any payments to promptly report such to the nearest NAF Unit, Nigeria Police Post/Office or through the following phone numbers/email address.

He gave the phone numbers as 09064432351, 09055840142, 08053440802 (available Monday – Friday between 8:30 a.m and 5:30p m), and email: [email protected]

