Scam Alert: ‘Fraudsters using my Office to defraud Nigerians’ – SGF

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says scammers are using his office to defraud Nigerians.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Willie Bassey, director of information in the SGF’s office, Mustapha said the scammers are asking unsuspecting members of the public to submit their curriculum vitae (CVs) to a non-existing desk in his office for a fee.

Bassey said there is also inaccurate information being peddled regarding constituency projects being executed under the office of the SGF.

“The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their curriculum vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for Federal Government appointments,” the statement read.

“The Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office, seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.”

He said efforts are in place to bring to book, those behind the act.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,” Bassey said.

“Assuredly, the government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.”