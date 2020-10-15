Scam alert: FCC raises alarm over employment fraud

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has warned Nigerians against falling victim to job racketeers.

Raising the alarm, Executive Chairman of the FCC, Dr. Farida Muheeba Dankaka OON, vowed to deal decisively with any staff found defrauding job seekers under whatever guise.

The Commission said it was worried about reports that some unscrupulous elements were collecting money from innocent members of the public in the name of offering them jobs.

She said in a statement: “As a commission, we will not fold our hands and watch a few bad eggs toying with the sensibilities of the innocent unemployed members of the society.

“We reiterate that there is no job for sale by the commission and as such she cautioned the youths to avoid falling prey to scammers.

“The Commission also wishes to warn that any of its staff and individuals caught engaging in such activity of job racketeering would face the full weight of the law.

“To this end, the members of the public are advised to report any person or persons in the commission who engages in such acts.”

The FCC Executive Chairman observed that she and the newly constituted commissioners “came in to be faced with great decay at the commission,” vowing to “leave no stone unturned in ensuring sanity and total reform of the Commission to prevent its name from being maligned.”

She added: “The Federal Character Commission under my leadership is committed to giving all Nigerians a sense of belonging and would, therefore, not condone any form of sharp practices.”

Dr. Dankaka said those with enquiries should call 08104002220, 08033491712, 08036058318, 07037057652.

