#SayNoToSocialMediaBill: Nigerians united in anger against controversial bill

Nigerians on social media have voiced their disapproval in no uncertain terms against a Bill for an Act to Make Provisions for the Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation and for related matters 2019 which passed second reading at the Senate this week.

Many on social media are of the opinion that the propose legislation is an attempt to clampdown on freedom of speech and critics of government.

The Bill was sponsored by Senator Musa Sani (APC-Niger east), who it was a 36-clause legislative proposal to provide for the prevention of broadcast of falsehood and manipulative contents using the internet and its intermediaries for transmission.

“It prescribes sanctions to offenders with a view to deterrence and the penalty for defaulters ranges from fine of up to N300, 000.”

Sani added that the bill also provided for the issuance of regulations dealing with the transmission of false statements of facts in Nigeria upon declaration.

Two opposition Senators who have shown full support for the bill are Abba Moro (Benue South) and Elisha Abbo (Adamawa), while Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP- Enugu East) opposed the bill, saying “In principle, I not only oppose the bill, I condemn it in its entirety.

“Section 39(1) of the Constitution that guarantees freedom of information and speech, there is a cybercrime act that deals with this issue and there are also laws that have to deal with false information; libel, slander.”

As uncertainty grows over the future of the bill, Twitter users, with the hashtags #NoTOSocialMediaBill and #NoToHateSpeechBill, on Friday called for the withdrawal of the bill.

Some have called for a bill to prescribe death sentence for failed campaign promises, while others point out that without freedom of expression, many in power, including president Muhammadu Buhari won’t be there today.

