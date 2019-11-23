SayNoToSocialMediaBill: Nigerians united in anger against controversial bill

Nigerians on social media have voiced their disapproval in no uncertain terms against a Bill for an Act to Make Provisions for the Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation and for related matters 2019 which passed second reading at the Senate this week.

Many on social media are of the opinion that the propose legislation is an attempt to clampdown on freedom of speech and critics of government.

The Bill was sponsored by Senator Musa Sani (APC-Niger east), who it was a 36-clause legislative proposal to provide for the prevention of broadcast of falsehood and manipulative contents using the internet and its intermediaries for transmission.

“It prescribes sanctions to offenders with a view to deterrence and the penalty for defaulters ranges from fine of up to N300, 000.”

Sani added that the bill also provided for the issuance of regulations dealing with the transmission of false statements of facts in Nigeria upon declaration.

Two opposition Senators who have shown full support for the bill are Abba Moro (Benue South) and Elisha Abbo (Adamawa), while Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP- Enugu East) opposed the bill, saying “In principle, I not only oppose the bill, I condemn it in its entirety.

“Section 39(1) of the Constitution that guarantees freedom of information and speech, there is a cybercrime act that deals with this issue and there are also laws that have to deal with false information; libel, slander.”

As uncertainty grows over the future of the bill, Twitter users, with the hashtags #NoTOSocialMediaBill and #NoToHateSpeechBill, on Friday called for the withdrawal of the bill.

Some have called for a bill to prescribe death sentence for failed campaign promises, while others point out that without freedom of expression, many in power, including president Muhammadu Buhari won’t be there today.

Check out some of the reactions below.

If the right to Freedom of Speech/Expression was gagged, the likes of Senator Abbo, Lie Mohammed, and even @MBuhari wouldn't have been here today. Our leaders should not destroy the every trumpet we gave them to air their views.#SayNoToSocialMediaBill#SayNoToHateSpeechBill pic.twitter.com/ah9eto3Din — Savn Daniel (@savndaniel) November 22, 2019

You loot public funds. I cry for accountability. You call it Hate Speech?

You use unlawful force to Victimize my kin. I shout in Pain and you call it Hate Speech?

You close border to unfold hardship on people. I cry in Hunger and you call it Hate Speech?#SayNoToHateSpeechBill — Ifiok David (MNIM)🖌️ (@ifi_david) November 22, 2019

#SayNoToHateSpeechBill Elisha Abbo lacks the credibility as a leader, after a disastrous scene he created he still has the nerves to get up to say this. If we were heading for success as a nation he should be stripped off his post and sent to jail. Rather it's the other way https://t.co/W9YTvypLku — 🦐🦐 The Crayfish Plug 🦐🦐 (@OkparahOladipoG) November 22, 2019

Can we also have a Bill proposing DEATH PENALTY for campaign promises that are never fulfilled? #SayNoToHateSpeechBill — OPTIMUS🎨SENIOR🇳🇬 (@JuniorEbong) November 22, 2019

Excuse me, do not for one minute assume that it'll end with "social media". After taking that, they'll effect their RUGA plans, knowing fully well that you will not have internet to fight back. #SayNoToSocialMediaBill #SayNoToHateSpeechBill RUGA is next — Boudicca (@SamanthaVouPam) November 22, 2019

This hate speech Bill is gradually growing to become reality… Watched Lai Mohammed saying this morning that no matter the amount of intimidation the bill will be passed… Tyranny uncut!!!#SayNoToHateSpeechBill #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Francis Ayo Lawal ( F A L ) (@ayolifecode) November 22, 2019

Freedom of speech is the first pillar in support of liberty. It’s unfortunate some people will use that right to express views that we find disgusting & abhorrent, yet they have no less right to speak their mind.#SayNoToSocialMediaBill #SayNoToHateSpeechBill — Forehead Model 🌷 (@sinful_lola) November 22, 2019

The present Senate already looking likely would be a tyranny supporters also and with the #SayNoToHateSpeechBill or false news bill as they called it having passed the 2nd reading shows the angle they are coming from this time #SayNoToSocialMediaBill pic.twitter.com/WFZ6U3rVnI — 🦐🦐 The Crayfish Plug 🦐🦐 (@OkparahOladipoG) November 22, 2019