Saving 2020; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are Engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are an officially engaged couple.

The singers and judges on singing reality TV show, ‘The Voice,’ took their long-term relationship to the next level on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 when  Blake popped the question.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton who were previously married to different partners shared their good news.

Gwen captioned a photo of the couple engaged in a kiss;

“@blakeshelton yes please!” along with a ring and prayer emoji.

@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx

Posting the same picture on his page, Shelton captioned it;

“Hey @gwenstefani thank you for saving my 2020…And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

