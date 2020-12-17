Save for January to Avoid Calling Innocent People Fake– Paul Okoye

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Save for January to Avoid Calling Innocent People Fake– Paul Okoye

While we all want to have a #DettyDecember, Paul Okoye has taken to social media to dish out salient advice to fans and followers.

With the characteristic money drought that comes with January, he advised that folks save towards that period to avoid stories that touch.

Taking to his Instastory, Paul Okoye wrote;

“Please save money for January to avoid calling innocent people fake friends and stingy people”

This is an important message for Nigerians especially those with an entitlement mentality. Paul isn’t here for it and that’s on period!

Related Posts

Mc Oluomo’s Daughter Bags Nursing Degree from Georgian University

December 17, 2020

Timi Dakolo is Ready to Run After Seeing His Wife’s Christmas List

December 17, 2020

Craze Clown Expecting First Child with Fiancée, Jojo

December 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply