Savage X Fenty by Rihanna is Creating a Men’s Underwear Line

An unmatched businesswoman, Rihanna’s SavageXFenty is expanding with a men’s underwear line.

The Barbadian beauty who has become a fashion and beauty mogul with products ranging from makeup, lingerie, shoes, skincare, has decided the give the guys a taste of what her Fenty brand offers.

According to GQ, Christian Combs is not only the face of the brightly coloured boxers and briefs line but worked with Rihanna to develop the first meanswear collection.

The Savage X Fenty menswear line seems not to be slowing down anytime soon as there’s news that there’s already a satin monogrammed pyjamas set in the works.

