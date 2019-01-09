Saudi Woman, Who Renounced Islam, Declared a Refugee

A Saudi woman who fled her family and refused to leave a Bangkok hotel has been declared a legitimate refugee by the UN, the Australian government says.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, refused to board a flight from Bangkok to Kuwait on Monday and barricaded herself into her airport hotel room.

According to her, she had renounced Islam, which is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.

Thai immigration officials had initially said she should return to Kuwait, where her family were waiting. But she started a social media campaign, live-tweeting her case and attracting international attention.

In a brief statement, Australia’s Department of Home Affairs said it would “consider this referral in the usual way”.

Ms Mohammed al-Qunun posted a message on Twitter following the announcement, saying: “Don’t let anyone break your wings, you’re free. Fight and get your rights!”

Don’t let anyone break your wings, you’re free. fight and get your RIGHTS! — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) January 9, 2019

Now that Ms Mohammed-al Qunun has been given this status, another country must agree to take her in.

In more good news for her, officials in Australia have hinted that her request will be accepted.

“If she is found to be a refugee, then we will give very, very, very serious consideration to a humanitarian visa,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told the ABC network before the UN determination was made public.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be in Thailand on Thursday as part of a pre-planned visit.