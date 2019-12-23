Saudi sentence 5 to death for brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was hacked to death inside the kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.

The Saudi authorities said it was the result of a “rogue operation” and put 11 unnamed individuals on trial.

Monday’s ruling may not have the desired effect for the Saudis as a UN expert said the trial represented “the antithesis of justice”.

“Bottom line: the hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death. The masterminds not only walk free. They have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial,” Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard wrote on Twitter.

Christophe Deloire, the secretary general of press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, said: “When Saudis sentence five to death for Khashoggi’s murder, we fear that it is a way to silence them forever and to conceal the truth.”

A report released by Ms Callamard concluded in June that Khashoggi’s death was an “extrajudicial execution” for which the Saudi state was responsible, and that there was credible evidence warranting further investigation that high-level officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, were individually liable.

The prince denied any involvement, but in October he said he took “full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government”.