Saudi hails Buhari’s effort towards its embassy in Nigeria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its cooperation, support and understanding to the Saudi Embassy in Nigeria.

The Saudi Ambassador, His Excellency Adnan Bostaji, made the commendation while speaking at the annual Award of Excellence organised by the Independent Hajj Reporters, a non-governmental organisation which specialises in coverage of Hajj affairs in the country.

Mr. Botaji lauded the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) under the leadership of Barrister Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad, all Hajj administrators and stakeholders in the country.

He assured of Saudi Embassy’s continued cooperation and delivery of effective diplomatic services to Nigerians, particularly Umrah and Hajj intending pilgrims, to make their sacrifices in attaining Allah’s Pleasure and Blessings, worthwhile.

The ambassador also commended the Independent Hajj Reporters for filing in over 90 reports on last year’s Hajj exercise, thanking other Nigerian media organisations for their reportage of Umrah and Hajj matters in Nigeria and in the holy land.

Earlier in his welcome address the National Coordinator of the Independent Hajj Reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, said the organisation was set up “to ensure professional and ethical reportage of Umrah and Hajj matters, diligently enlighten Muslims on these all-important pillars of Islam and to carry out oversight functions on Hajj authorities in the country and in the holy land.”