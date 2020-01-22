Forensic experts hired by Jeff Bezos have concluded with “medium to high confidence” that a WhatsApp account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly involved in a 2018 hack of the Amazon founder’s phone.

The report is expected to detail a forensic investigation into long-standing allegations by Bezos, the world’s richest man, that the Saudi regime launched a cyberattack on him as part of a complex series of conflicts among Bezos, the Saudis, President Trump and the National Enquirer tabloid.

Relations between Bezos and the Saudi government seemed to go from promising to poisoned over the past two years.

After Trump picked Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, and Mohammed visited the United States in early 2018, Bezos’s company continued its efforts to make a $1 billion deal to build three data centers for Amazon Web Services in the desert kingdom — a project that seemed to dovetail with the prince’s desire to expand his country’s participation in the global economy.

Bezos and Mohammed exchanged phone numbers at a dinner in Los Angeles during the prince’s trip to the United States, according to the Financial Times.

However, a far smaller piece of Bezos’s business interests, The Post, proved to be what the billionaire later called “a complexifier” in his relationship with the Saudi regime.

The Post’s editorial department, which runs the opinion side of the newsroom, gave Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who had fled to the United States, a contract to write columns.

After Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, a wave of anti-Bezos tweets originating in Saudi Arabia appeared, bashing Amazon and The Post.

A Saudi court last month sentenced five people to death for the assassination, but Callamard says in the documentary that the sentencing has allowed the plot’s masterminds, whom she believes to include Mohammed and his senior advisers, to avoid censure.

The Saudi government denied any wrongdoing in a statement on twitter.

Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out. — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020