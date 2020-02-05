Saudi ambassador to Nigeria dies in Abuja

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, is dead.

The diplomat reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja.

The late envoy was said to have returned to Abuja from his home country on Sunday evening and was planning to come to the office on Tuesday when his domestic workers found him in bed unresponsive.

It is understood that his corpse was presently being prepared for evacuation to Saudi Arabia for internment.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja confirmed the demise of the diplomat.

It said, “With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji. May his blessed soul rest in peace.”