Sarz has taken to Twitter to drag MI Abaga for filth.

The drama started hours ago when the rapper went on Blaq Bonez’s Instagram Live session to tell a story about how Sarz allegedly ejaculated on himself in public.

The story is nasty and ridiculous, and Sarz is very upset.

“@MI_Abaga You’re very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it’s cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window,” he tweeted.

He continued, “I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you’ll hear from me.”

