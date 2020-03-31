Sarz and Shizzi Entertain Fans on Instagram Live With Music Battle

Last night, producers Sarz and Shizzi took to their Instagram Live for a music battle where they took turns playing snippets of their hit songs.

It is was interesting, entertaining, especially because the duo played mostly songs by Wizkid and Davido. And it got everyone who’s on lock down super excited. And folks talked about the battle all night.

Here’s what folks think about the Instagram battle:

