Sarz and Shizzi Entertain Fans on Instagram Live With Music Battle

Last night, producers Sarz and Shizzi took to their Instagram Live for a music battle where they took turns playing snippets of their hit songs.

It is was interesting, entertaining, especially because the duo played mostly songs by Wizkid and Davido. And it got everyone who’s on lock down super excited. And folks talked about the battle all night.

Here’s what folks think about the Instagram battle:

Sarz vs Shizzi is exactly the content I signed up for ✊🏾 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) March 30, 2020

This was an amazing night for Nigerian music. Sarz and Shizzi, well done. Who's next? Pheelz vs Masterkraft? Young John vs Baby Fresh? — Mayowa of Lagos || Wana Marley (@Wana____) March 30, 2020

This Sarz vs Shizzi battle made me realize Wizkid literally has 60% of the hit songs out of Nigeria. Dude legacy is crazy tbh. Respect forever 👑 — SIRFRESH SEMI🌿💨 (@Sirfreshsemi) March 30, 2020

FAM…If you don’t rate / respect Wiz & David you must be nuts like the hits these two have is just amazing .. 🇳🇬 Sarz Vs Shizzi — Moelogo #III (@moelogo) March 30, 2020

Behind the scenes right now… DJs are discussing. Producers are discussing. #SarzvsShizzi will not be the last. #BattleofHits #ForTheCulture — Ovie (@OvieO) March 31, 2020

The original version of Wizkid's One Dance Sarz played on his IG Live. Video Source- @tabas82pic.twitter.com/K8OJGildA4 — Selflove❤💯 (@AnnMarie014) March 30, 2020