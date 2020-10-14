SARS/SWAT: Name change won’t fool us – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has questioned the creation of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, days after the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced that SWAT will replace SARS two days after the former’s disbandment in the wake of growing protests against police brutality in major cities across the country.

Reacting to the development on his official Twitter handle, Omokri said the name change from SARS to SWAT won’t fool Nigerians.

“The speed with which the IG came up with SWAT is suspicious. How can you disband SARS one day and come up with SWAT the next? Too convenient. It just looks like a rushed name change. No research. No committee. Just abracadabra!”

Omokri also highlighted the President, Major General Muhammadu Bihari’s callousness regarding matters that are of public importance.

He said, “General @MBuhari was asked to bring his WAEC certificate, instead, he brought 13 SANS. He was asked to #EndSARS and he brought SWAT to SWAT us. He was asked to restructure Nigeria and he threw the National Conference resolutions in the dustbin.”

“SWAT was set up in 1964 to suppress the riots that sprang up during the Civil Rights movement in America. Please research this yourself. And now that Nigerians are fighting for their Civil Rights, General @MBuhari’s government comes up with SWAT?”

“They don’t even have original ideas. Because @MBuhari changed from khaki to agbada, they think they can change from SARS to SWAT? Decorated nonsense is still nonsense. Name change won’t fool us. They can fool themselves.”

