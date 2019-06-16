Sarri Leaves Chelsea for Juventus

Premier League giants Chelsea on Sunday officially confirmed that manager Maurizio Sarri is leaving the club to join Italian giants Juventus.

“Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told Chelsea FC website.

Granovskaia said Sarri “strongly” desired to return to his native country and wants to move closer to “his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.”

“We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future,” Granovskaia added.

Sarri moved to Chelsea last summer, joining from Napoli, and had a mixed campaign in which he returned the club back to the Champions League football by finishing third on the Premier League table and also clinched the Europa League trophy with a 4 – 1 victory over Arsenal in the finals.

The Blues also made it to the Carabao Cup final were they were defeated in a penalty shoot-out by Manchester City.

There was however discontent among the fans and pundits over his almost ‘sterile’ brand of play that say the team incur some heavy losses and almost miss out on the Champions League places.