Sarri ‘Agrees Deal’ to Become New Juventus Coach

Reports coming out of Italy are claiming that Maurizio Sarri has come to an agreement with Juventus to become their new manager.

The Chelsea boss has had an indifferent debut season in the Premier League despite securing Champions League qualification and reaching two cup finals, including the Europa League.

But the Stamford Bridge faithful have not hidden their distaste with his ‘Sarri-ball‘ style of play, with fans openly calling for the coach’s head.

The Juve deal comes amid reports that the London club could fire Sarri following their Europa League final clash against Arsenal in Baku next week.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has claimed that the former Napoli boss has agreed a three-year deal to become Juventus’ next manager following the departure of Max Allegri this summer, with Sarri set to earn €7 million-a-year.

The report claims that Juventus director Fabio Paratici has travelled to London in recent weeks to try to negotiate Sarri’s exit from the West London club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was thought to be Juve’s first choice candidate, however, the former Barcelona boss reportedly turned the Serie A champions down three times.

