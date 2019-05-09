‘Saraki Not Above the Law’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki that “he is not above the law”.

Acting spokesman of the commission, Tony Orilade said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to a statement by Saraki’s media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, asking the EFCC to stop witch-hunting him.

According to Orilade, the EFCC has taken note of the reactions of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to the Commission’s inquiries regarding his earnings as Kwara State governor.

“While it is his prerogative to ventilate his views on the matter as he deems fit, the commission takes great exception at the desperate attempt to cast a slur on its investigative activities by portraying Saraki as a victim of persecution,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the agency finds the attempt by the Senate President to tie our inquest to his International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appointment and his approaching life out of power as misleading.

“This is knowing too well that the background to our current inquiries reaches several years back.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC is obligated by law to enthrone probity and accountability in the governance space and has supremely pursued this duty without ill-will or malice against anyone.

“It is in the interest of the public and for Saraki’s personal good, that he is not only above board, but be seen at all times to be so.”