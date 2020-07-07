Saraki mourns ex-APC National Chairman, Abdulkadir

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has mourned the death of former Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Abdukadir died at the age of 54 on Monday morning at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.

As shockwaves spread across the political sphere, Saraki took to his official Twitter handle to describe the death of Abdulkadir as ‘sad’.

According to him, Inuwa brought decency to politics and was a friend and brother to him.

His tweet read: “I have received with shock and sadness the news of the death of Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, the Magatakarda Babaa of Sokoto. Inuwa was a brother, friend, associate, and a man who brought decency into his politics.

“Though we were no longer in the same party, we maintained a good relationship and he will be sorely missed.”

The former senate president further consoled the immediate family of Abdulkadir and the government of Sokoto State on his demise.

