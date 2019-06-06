‘Saraki Just Like Abacha’ – PDP Senator

Obinna Ogba, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Ebonyi, has likened Senate President Bukola Saraki to late dictator Sani Abacha.

Abacha is the military dictator who ruled Nigeria between 1993 and 1998, and whose government was characterised by mass looting and stifling of freedoms.

Ogba, however, curiously rates the retired army general, saying under him, the rate of insecurity was not as high as it is now, amongst other things.

“I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha. He is just like Abacha. I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen. You may like him, you may not like him,” Ogba said during the valedictory session of the eight senate, on Thursday.

“Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People who are condemning him today are doing worse things. During Abacha time, we didn’t have security problems like this. The man did and so many good things.

“Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him. He is the one that gave us Ebonyi state. God will continue to bless him and you too (Saraki).”

The legislator berated those lawmakers who did not see anything good in other zones.

“In this chamber you find the good, the bad and the ugly but Nigeria is represented here,” he said.

“What I noticed in this 8th assembly is that there are people who do not see anything good except in their zones. We are not supposed to belong to any political party, zones or religion here.

“The earlier we changed that attitude, it will be better for this country. Mr President I want to thank the leadership of the senate.”

The ninth senate will be inaugurated next Tuesday.