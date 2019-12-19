Saraki celebrates 57th birthday

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is celebrating is 57th birthday today, 19th December 2019.

A London-trained medical doctor, Saraki served two-terms as governor of Kwara State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before being elected as a Senator.

He served as the 13th President of The Senate and Chair of the 8th Session of Nigeria’s National Assembly from 2015 to 2019.

Saraki was first elected to the Senate in April 2011, also under the platform of the PDP, representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District, and then re-elected in the March 2015 general elections under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

He decamped from All Progressive Congress back to his former party People’s Democratic Party, on 31 July 2018.