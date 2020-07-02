Sarah Jessica Parker Set to Develop a Dating Show at Lifetime

Sarah Jessica Parker is reportedly set to return to the unscripted business with Lifetime.

According to THR, the actress, via her Pretty Matches Productions, will executive-produce a dating show in development at the cable network.

The show is tentatively titled Swipe Swap and will follow single people who exchange locations in order to search for love in a new place.

THR adds that the show reads something like an unscripted version of Nancy Meyers’ movie The Holiday: “Two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favorite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family — all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities. There are plenty of eligible partners out there — what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?”

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

