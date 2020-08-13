Sarah Cooper is Getting Her Own Netflix Special!

Congratulations to Sarah Cooper!

The comedian who became famous for her TikTok depiction of President Trump reportedly has just landed herself a Netflix special titled, “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” and she took to her Twitter to announce the news.

“It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH,” she tweeted.

Netflix says that the special is “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and one in which Cooper “will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph. And fans are super happy for her!

See her announcement below:

