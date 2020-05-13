Sanwo-Olu swears in eight High Court Judges

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday swore in eight judges of the High Court at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The newly sworn-in judges are Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, Justice Yhaqub Gbadebo Oshoala, Justice Omotola Ibironke Oguntade, Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Justice Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu, Justice Sharafa Abioye Olaitan, Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade and Justice Adeniyi Funsho Pokanu.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined the judges to keep the wheel of justice administration turning “in this period of Coronavirus pandemic by acquainting yourselves with the new culture of justice dispensation being driven by technology.”

He said that the continuity of judicial services in the period of public health emergency remained vital to boosting people’s confidence in the administration of justice system, to ensure enforcement of regulations initiated to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“In this period of public health emergency, we need the judiciary to keep the wheel of the justice system moving. The administration of justice system must not be halted because of the health crisis. Our judicial officers should adapt to the evolving culture and be at the services of those who seek redress and justice at the court.

“I have no doubt that the Judiciary, under the leadership of My Lord Justice Kazeem Alogba, will be an arm of government that we can continue to rely on as a partner in boosting people’s confidence in government and justice system.”

The governor said the judges were sworn in after their confirmation by the National Judicial Council.

