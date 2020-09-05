Sanwo-Olu suspends Censors board chief over 5% tax on Netflix, others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, for imposing a five per cent tax on digital platforms including Netflix and Iroko TV.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said this in a statement Friday night titled, ‘Lagos State Has No 5% Levy on Audio and Visual Contents of Physical and Digital Platforms’

Omotosho said Balogun acted without authorisation and was therefore suspended, Punch writes.

The statement read in part,

“There is no levy on audio and visual contents of all physical and digital platforms in Lagos State. The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a five per cent levy.

“The government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media. The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.”

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration is not insensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and empathises with this and other sectors of the economy.

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court had barred the LSFVCB from levying film and video producers.

In a judgment in June 2020, the judge stated that the LSFVCB could not be collecting taxes at the same time as the National Film and Video Censors Board as it amounted to double taxation.

This however didn’t deter Balogun who wrote letters to several digital platforms including Netflix and Iroko TV demanding five per cent.

