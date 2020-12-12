Sanwo-Olu self-isolating as aide contracts COVID-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has gone into self-isolation as concerns grow after a close aide tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health, who refused to reveal the identity of the aide who contracted the virus.

“The governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank but will remain in isolation until the results of the test are out.

“This is not the first time the governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for COVID-19,” Prof. Abayomi revealed.

This comes as the nation experiences an upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country, prompting the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to reiterate calls for adopting Covid safety protocols.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

