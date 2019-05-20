Sanwo-Olu Says Will End Apapa Gridlock Within 60 Days

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor-elect of Lagos State, says he will solve the Apapa gridlock within his first 60 days in office.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during an interactive session with his classmates at the executive master of business administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set, at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, PUNCH writes.

The governor-elect was reportedly asked what he would do differently after taking over power and Sanwo-Olu spoke on the monstrous gridlock caused by trailers, tankers and heavy-duty trucks in Apapa and environs.

“The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue; it’s very serious; I’m going to take it very seriously,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said during the meeting.

“I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.

“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”

Sanwo-Olu said the target of his administration in the long run is to develop the Badagry Port, which would serve as another entry point and ease movement and operations at Apapa.