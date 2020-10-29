Sanwo-Olu orders Lagos schools to reopen Nov 2

The Lagos State Government has informed private and public schools in the state that they can reopen for full academic activities from Monday, November 2, 2020.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, on Thursday in a statement titled, ‘LASG approves reopening of schools from Monday’.

The statement read in part, “The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020 while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.”

